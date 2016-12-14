UPDATE 1-American in Russia returns to face U.S. charges in JPMorgan hacking case

(Adds Aaron pleads not guilty, statement from prosecutor)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 14 An American was taken into U.S.
custody on Wednesday after arriving from Russia to face charges
that he helped orchestrate a massive computer hacking and fraud
scheme that included an attack against JPMorgan Chase & Co
, prosecutors said.
Joshua Aaron, 32, was arrested at John F. Kennedy
International Airport in New York after being deported from
Russia to the United States, where he will face charges pending
since last year, U.S. authorities said.
Aaron came back to the United States voluntarily, said
Benjamin Brafman, his lawyer. During a court hearing, Aaron
pleaded not guilty to charges including computer hacking and
securities fraud.
Aaron, who was born in Maryland and attended Florida State
University, is one of nine people to face charges following an
investigation connected to a data breach that JPMorgan disclosed
in 2014 involving records for more than 83 million
accounts.
He was charged along with two Israeli men, Gery Shalon and
Ziv Orenstein, in an indictment filed in November 2015 for his
alleged role in crimes targeting 12 companies, including nine
financial services firms and media outlets like the Wall Street
Journal.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in a statement said
Aaron "worked to hack into the networks of dozens of American
companies, ultimately leading to the largest theft of personal
information from U.S. financial institutions ever."
Prosecutors said the scheme dated back to 2007 and
compromised more than 100 million people's personal information.
Prosecutors said the enterprise included pumping up stock
prices with sham promotional emails, running online casinos,
operating an illegal bitcoin exchange and laundering money
through shell companies and accounts around the world.
The scheme also involved a massive attack on JPMorgan
affecting 83 million customers, the largest theft of customer
data from a U.S. financial institution, authorities said.
A separate indictment in Atlanta in November 2015 against
Shalon and Aaron said that brokerages E*Trade Financial Corp
and Scottrade were also targets, and personal
information of more than 10 million customers was compromised.
The case is U.S. v. Shalon et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00333.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)