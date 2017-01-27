Florida bitcoin exchange operator's dad avoids prison

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 27 The father of a Florida man who
prosecutors said operated an illegal bitcoin exchange avoided
prison on Friday after pleading guilty in a case that stemmed
from an investigation into a cyber breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had sought up to 16 months
in prison for Michael Murgio, a former Palm Beach County School
Board member who pleaded guilty in October to obstructing an
examination of a credit union linked to the bitcoin exchange.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan instead sentenced Murgio,
66, to one year of probation, a $12,000 fine and 200 hours of
community service, saying he was "far less" culpable than his
co-defendants and had shown remorse.
"None of us are the worst thing we have done in life,"
Nathan said in court.
Prosecutors said bitcoin exchange Coin.mx was operated by
one of Murgio's sons, Anthony Murgio, and was owned by Gery
Shalon, an Israeli accused of overseeing a hacking scheme that
resulted in information being stolen for more than 100 million
people.
The companies that were hacked included JPMorgan, which in
2014 disclosed a breach involving records for more than 83
million accounts.
The Murgios were not charged in the hacking case.
But they and four other men were charged in connection with
Coin.mx, which prosecutors said exchanged, with no license,
millions of dollars into bitcoin and was run through a front
called "Collectables Club."
To evade scrutiny of Florida-based Coin.mx, Anthony Murgio,
33, and others in 2014 acquired control of now-defunct Helping
Other People Excel Federal Credit Union of Jackson, New Jersey,
by bribing its chairman, Pastor Trevon Gross, prosecutors said.
After the National Credit Union Administration in 2014
deemed Anthony Murgio's board picks ineligible due to their
residency, Michael Murgio drafted a letter falsely claiming
Collectables Club was based in New Jersey, court papers said.
"I wish there was a way to take it back, but there isn't,"
Michael Murgio said in court on Friday.
Anthony Murgio, who cried during his father's sentencing,
pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to charges stemming from Coin.mx's
operation. Gross and Yuri Lebedev, who prosecutors say worked on
Coin.mx, are scheduled to face trial on Feb. 6.
Shalon, who prosecutors said was also involved in stock
manipulation schemes and online gambling businesses, has pleaded
not guilty.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00769.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)