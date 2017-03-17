Pastor, programmer convicted of scheme involving bitcoin exchange

| March 17
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida
software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help
an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators
look into its activities.
The bitcoin exchange, Coin.mx, was linked to an
investigation of a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co,
revealed in 2014, that exposed more than 83 million accounts.
Pastor Trevon Gross, 47, and programmer Yuri Lebedev, 39,
were convicted of conspiracy and bribery charges by a jury in
Manhattan federal court after a week of deliberations, according
to a spokesman for federal prosecutors. Lebedev was also
convicted of wire fraud and bank fraud.
Eric Creizman, a lawyer for Lebedev, confirmed the verdict
and had no immediate comment. Henry Klingeman, who represents
Gross, could not immediately be reached.
Prosecutors charged that Lebedev helped arrange bribes to
Gross, including $150,000 in donations to his church. In
exchange, they say, Gross helped the operator of Coin.mx,
Anthony Murgio, take over a small credit union Gross ran from
his church.
Murgio used the credit union to evade scrutiny of banks wary
of processing payments involving the virtual currency,
prosecutors say. Lebedev was accused of working for Coin.mx
through a front called "Collectables Club."
Over the course of a four-week trial, lawyers for Lebedev
and Gross tried to paint a different picture, saying their
clients did not know that Murgio was running an illegal
operation and never acted with corrupt intent.
The trial followed a probe rooted in the JPMorgan data
breach, which lead to charges against nine people.
Gross, Lebedev and Murgio were not accused of hacking. But
prosecutors said Coin.mx was owned by an Israeli who was behind
the breach, Gery Shalon.
Prosecutors say Shalon, together with Maryland-born Joshua
Samuel Aaron, orchestrated cyber attacks that resulted in the
theft of information from more than 100 million people.
Prosecutors said they carried out the hacks to further other
schemes with another Israeli, Ziv Orenstein, including pumping
up stock prices with promotional emails. Shalon, Aaron and
Orenstein have pleaded not guilty.
Murgio pleaded guilty to charges related to Coin.mx in
January. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June
16.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)