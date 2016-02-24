UPDATE 5-U.S. Justice Dept., Silicon Valley discuss online extremism

(Adds details of attendees, comment by participant)
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Justice Department
convened a meeting with social media companies and other groups
on Wednesday to discuss ways to counter the use of cyberspace by
militant extremist groups like Islamic State and support
strategic counter-messaging campaigns.
The Obama administration has struggled to craft a cohesive
strategy to diminish the online presence of Islamic State, which
uses Twitter Inc and other Internet platforms to spread
violent propaganda and radicalize new recruits.
Nine government agencies attended the meeting including the
State Department, according to a list of attendees seen by
Reuters. Also present were representatives of the United
Nations, as well as companies including Twitter, Facebook Inc
, Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Snapchat, among others. Advocacy
groups and universities also participated.
Social media companies have ramped up efforts to take down
jihadist content. Facebook policies explicitly ban support of
what it deems terrorist groups, and Twitter announced this month
it has taken down more than 125,000 accounts for "promoting
terrorist acts."
"We've seen more aggressive takedowns across social media
platforms, which is a really good thing," Nick Rasmussen,
director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said at the
meeting, according to a participant.
John Carlin, assistant attorney general for national
security, led the briefing by providing an overview of Islamic
State's media strategy and expressing a desire to increase the
"scale (of) counter-narratives and optimistic messaging,"
according to an agenda seen by Reuters.
Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the program on extremism
at George Washington University, who attended the meeting, said
he was pleased to see more outside participants and fewer
government officials.
"It was a better conversation than I've seen in the past,"
he told Reuters. "It's great to have a meeting, but what do you
actually do next?"
U.S. Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith, a former Google
executive, led a discussion, according to the agenda.
"The U.S. government recognizes that these private-sector
actors, which include NGOs, social media companies, and content
producers, have a crucial role to play in developing creative
and effective ways to undermine terrorist recruiting,"
department spokesman Marc Raimondi said in a statement. "NGO" is
an acronym for "nongovernmental organization."
Wednesday's summit comes amid prolonged tensions between
Silicon Valley and the Obama administration. Those strains were
exacerbated by the legal standoff between Apple and the Justice
Department that erupted last week over access to an iPhone
belonging to one of the San Bernardino killers, Syed Rizwan
Farook.
The meeting is the second in as many months between Silicon
Valley executives and senior administration officials to discuss
how companies can clamp down on violent content.
But the interest goes beyond content removal. Several
agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and
Department of Justice, have worked recently to involve tech
companies such as Facebook, Muslim community groups and
university students to create "positive" content to dissuade
people from joining violent extremist groups.
Several social media firms have responded to pressure from
the White House and lawmakers who have urged more cooperation
over the past year.
