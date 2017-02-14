UPDATE 1-'Digital Geneva Convention' needed to deter nation-state hacking -Microsoft president

(Adds detail following delivery of speech; changes story
By Dustin Volz
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 Microsoft President Brad
Smith on Tuesday pressed the world's governments to form an
international body to protect civilians from state-sponsored
hacking, saying recent high-profile attacks showed a need for
global norms to police government activity in cyberspace.
Countries need to develop and abide by global rules for
cyber attacks similar to those established for armed conflict at
the 1949 Geneva Convention that followed World War Two, Smith
said. Technology companies, he added, need to preserve trust and
stability online by pledging neutrality in cyber conflict.
"We need a Digital Geneva Convention that will commit
governments to implement the norms needed to protect civilians
on the internet in times of peace," Smith said in a blog post.
Smith outlined his proposal during keynote remarks at this
week's RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco, following
a 2016 U.S. presidential election marred by the hacking and
disclosure of Democratic Party emails that U.S. intelligence
agencies concluded were carried out by Russia in order to help
Republican Donald Trump win.
Cyber attacks have increasingly been used in recent years by
governments to achieve foreign policy or national security
objectives, sometimes in direct support of traditional
battlefield operations. Despite a rise in attacks on
governments, infrastructure and political institutions, few
international agreements currently exist governing acceptable
use of nation-state cyber attacks.
The United States and China signed a bilateral pledge in
2015 to refrain from hacking companies in order to steal
intellectual property. A similar deal was forged months later
among the Group of 20 nations.
Smith said President Donald Trump has an opportunity to
build on those agreements by sitting down with Russian President
Vladimir Putin to "hammer out a future agreement to ban the
nation-state hacking of all the civilian aspects of our economic
and political infrastructures."
A Digital Geneva Convention would benefit from the creation
of an independent organization to investigate and publicly
disclose evidence that attributes nation-state attacks to
specific countries, Smith said in his blog post.
Smith likened such an organization, which would include
technical experts from governments and the private sector, to
the International Atomic Energy Agency, a watchdog based at the
United Nations that works to deter the use of nuclear weapons.
Smith also said the technology sector needed to work
collectively and neutrally to protect internet users around the
world from cyber attacks, including a pledge not to aid
governments in offensive activity and the adoption of a
coordinated disclosure process for software and hardware
vulnerabilities.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Dan Grebler)