UPDATE 1-Vietnam-linked hackers likely targeting Philippines over South China Sea dispute - FireEye

(Adds Philippines foreign ministry comment)
MANILA May 25 Hackers linked with Vietnam's
government are likely targeting Philippine state agencies to
gather intelligence related to the maritime dispute in the South
China Sea, cybersecurity company FireEye said on
Thursday.
Vietnam's government was not immediately available for
comment - though it has regularly dismissed similar allegations
in the past. The Philippines' foreign ministry told Reuters it
would look into the report.
FireEye said the hackers, called APT32, had attacked a
Philippine consumer products corporation and a Philippine
technology infrastructure firm in 2016, alongside other
companies, some doing business in Vietnam.
The attackers were also targeting Philippine government
agencies, FireEye's chief technology officer for Asia Pacific,
Bryce Boland, added in a media briefing.
"This is presumably in order to gain access to information
about military preparation and understanding how the
organisations within the government operate in order to be
better prepared in case of potentially military conflict,"
Boland said.
"There are overlapping claims between Vietnam and the
Philippines over some islands in the South China Sea and it is
quite likely that intelligence gathering is starting around
that," Boland said.
APT stands for advanced persistent threat, a term often used
to describe state-sponsored hacker groups.
"We believe all of the activities of APT32 are aligned to
the interests of the Vietnamese government," Boland said.
The Philippines, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei
contest all or parts of the South China Sea, through which about
$5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Vietnam's foreign ministry said this month the government of
did not allow any form of cyber attacks against organisations or
individuals.
"All cyber attacks or threats to cyber security must be
condemned and severely punished in accordance with regulations
and laws," spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said, responding to
similar accusations.
Philippines foreign ministry spokesman Robespierre Bolivar
said on Thursday the government took hacking allegations very
seriously.
"Any credible information received will be investigated and
addressed as necessary," he said in a text message.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in
HANOI; Editing by Nick Macfie and Andrew Heavens)