U.S. lawmakers delay bill on European data privacy deal

WASHINGTON Jan 20 Legislation that would grant
U.S. privacy rights to Europeans is being delayed in the U.S.
Senate, which may complicate negotiations over a broader
trans-Atlantic data transfer pact that faces a January deadline
for completion, sources said on Wednesday.
The Judicial Redress Act, which would allow citizens of
European allied countries to sue over data privacy in the United
States, is "likely to be held" from a scheduled vote on Thursday
in the Senate Judiciary Committee, a panel aide said.
Passage of the legislation is viewed as an important step
toward securing a new "Safe Harbor" framework after the previous
one was struck down by a top European Union court last year amid
concerns about U.S. surveillance.
More than 4,000 firms, including tech behemoths such as
Google and IBM, have been relying on the
15-year-old Safe Harbor framework to freely transfer data
between the United States and Europe, which has far stricter
rules on the privacy of personal information.
But that deal was ruled invalid last October by the Court of
Justice of the European Union, which cited revelations about
U.S. mass surveillance by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
European Union data protection authorities have given
Brussels and Washington until the end of January to strike a new
Safe Harbor agreement for transferring personal data.
Industry executives are growing increasingly alarmed that
the new Safe Harbor agreement will not be completed in time. The
Information Technology Industry Council, a Washington-based
trade organization that represents Apple, Microsoft
and other major tech companies, sent some of its
executives to Europe on Wednesday to press for a quick
resolution.
A spokesman for the organization, which warned of "enormous"
consequences in a letter this week to President Barack Obama and
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker if a pact is
not forged soon, said its leaders are meeting with government
and data protection authorities in several cities, including
Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin and London, ahead of the deadline.
EU privacy regulators are due to meet on Feb. 2 to decide
if they should begin enforcement action against companies if
they determine all transfer mechanisms violate EU law and there
is no new framework in place.
