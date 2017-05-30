Group linked to NSA leaks says will release more data in July

May 30 A group that published hacking tools that
security experts believe were stolen from the U.S. National
Security Agency said on Tuesday it plans to sell a new batch of
stolen code in July to customers willing to pay more than
$22,000 for it.
The Shadow Brokers group said in an announcement on the
internet that it has not yet determined what files will be in
the collection. It has previously said it has access to tools
for hacking into web mobile handsets and Microsoft Corp's
Windows 10 operating system, web browsers and network
routers.
It is not clear whether the group actually possesses those
tools, or would make good on its promise to release them.
Security researchers have urged taking the threat seriously
after the Shadow Brokers released a group of NSA hacking tools
in April, including one that was used to launch this month's
massive "WannaCry" cyber attack.
WannaCry crippled some 300,000 computers worldwide, causing
disruptions at hospitals, post offices, auto plants and
government offices.
"This is potentially disastrous," said Matt Suiche, founder
of cyber security firm Comae Technologies, who closely follows
the Shadow Brokers.
It is not clear who is behind the Shadow Brokers, though
some security experts have said they believe the group is tied
to the Russian government and working to embarrass the United
States.
NSA officials could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
The agency has declined to say if it built the hacking tools
released by Shadow Brokers, or discuss the group's activities.
A Microsoft representative said she had no immediate
comment.
The company said on May 16 that it was aware of Shadow
Broker's claims that it had tools for hacking Windows 10, adding
that its staff were actively monitoring emerging cyber threats.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto and Dustin Volz in
Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)