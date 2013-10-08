Suspect in 'Blackhole' cybercrime case arrested in Russia -source

Oct 8 Russian authorities have arrested a man
believed to be responsible for distributing a notorious software
kit known as "Blackhole" that is widely used by cyber criminals
to infect PCs, according to a person familiar with the
situation.
A former Russian police detective in contact with Russia's
federal government told Reuters that the suspect, who is known
in hacking circles as "Paunch," had been arrested. He provided
no details.
Blackhole is a piece of malicious software that hackers
install on web servers that then automatically infect personal
computers when users visit a tainted site.
It contains an arsenal of tools for attacking PCs, each of
which leverage vulnerabilities in computers. It probes potential
victims looking for a way in, then attacks when it finds a
weakness.
Once they are in, cyber criminals typically install other,
more specialized programs on the computers of their victims.
They include tools for engaging in identity theft and selling
fake anti-virus software.
Security experts say that Blackhole's developers regularly
update the product so that customers can exploit the newest
vulnerabilities uncovered in PCs. The ones most widely exploited
include Microsoft Corp's Windows and Internet Explorer,
Adobe Systems Inc's Reader and Flash, and Oracle Corp's
Java software.
Officials in Russia could not immediately be reached for
comment on the arrest.
A spokesman for Europol in the Hague said that the European
crime-fighting agency "had been informed that a high-level
suspected cyber criminal" was arrested in Russia. He declined to
elaborate.
Russian cyber criminals who confine themselves to attacking
targets in other countries are rarely arrested, so the capture
of Paunch was cause for some celebration among security
researchers.
Not all of those arrested are ultimately convicted, however,
and even some convicted of stealing millions of dollars have
been released on probation.
Russia has one of the largest pools of talented hackers and
an advanced underground economy that unites customers and
programmers with those who control networks of compromised
computers and can install new malicious programs at will.