UPDATE 2-U.S. charges eight for cybercrime targeting banks, gov't

* Banks, brokerages, processors, agencies targeted
* Defendants allegedly schemed to divert millions of dollars
By Jonathan Stempel
June 12 Federal prosecutors in New Jersey on
Wednesday unveiled criminal charges against eight people accused
of trying to steal at least $15 million from U.S. customers in
an international cybercrime scheme targeting accounts at 15
financial institutions and government agencies.
U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said the conspiring hackers
gained unauthorized access to computer networks, diverted
customer funds to bank accounts and pre-paid debit cards and
used "cashers" to make ATM withdrawals and fraudulent purchases
in Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and elsewhere.
Among the entities targeted were Automatic Data Processing
Inc, Citigroup Inc, eBay Inc's PayPal,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
and the U.S. Department of Defense, Fishman said.
The charges come as law enforcement officials crack down on
cybercrime heists. This has included arrests announced last week
of 11 people in the United States, United Kingdom and Vietnam in
a worldwide credit card fraud ring, and a May raid on Liberty
Reserve, a Costa Rica company that provided a "virtual currency"
system to move money without using traditional banking.
The alleged ringleader of the latest scheme was Oleksiy
Sharapka, 33, of Kiev, Ukraine, who was helped by Leonid
Yanovitsky, 38, also of Kiev, according to federal prosecutors.
Other defendants are Oleg Pidtergerya, 49, of Brooklyn, New
York; Robert Dubuc, 40, of Malden, Massachusetts and Andrey
Yarmolitskiy, 41, of Atlanta, who prosecutors said managed crews
in their respective areas.
Richard Gundersen, 46, of Brooklyn and Lamar Taylor, 37, of
Salem, Massachusetts, were accused of working for Pidtergerya
and Dubuc, respectively, while Ilya Ostapyuk, 31, of Brooklyn,
allegedly helped move fraud proceeds, court papers show.
In a court filing a Secret Service agent described the
scheme, including an email about an ultimately thwarted transfer
from an ADP account, where Sharapka told Dubuc: "You can do the
same thing with the rest of the regular cards, so I can activate
them and start giving them to guys to put money on, because we
are losing time again."
"MODERN-DAY BANK ROBBERIES"
Prosecutors charged the eight defendants with three
conspiracy counts: wire fraud, money laundering and identity
theft. Each defendant faces as much as 20 years in prison on the
first two counts and up to 15 years on the third.
"Cybercriminals penetrated some of our most trusted
financial institutions," Fishman said in a statement. "Today's
charges and arrests take out key members of the organization,
including leaders of crews in three states that used those
stolen identities to 'cash out' hacked accounts in a series of
internationally coordinated modern-day bank robberies."
Fishman said Dubuc, Ostapyuk, Pidtergerya and Yarmolitskiy
were arrested this week, Gunderson and Taylor are being pursued
and Sharapka and Yanovitsky remain at large.
Igor Niman, a lawyer for Ostapyuk, declined immediate
comment. Lawyers for the other defendants could not be located.
ADP and TD Ameritrade said they have worked with law
enforcement on the matter, and that their respective systems
were not breached. TD Ameritrade also said its case involved a
client whose credentials had been obtained outside its network.
The Department of Defense had no immediate comment.
Citigroup, JPMorgan and PayPal did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Sharapka et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 13-mag-06089.