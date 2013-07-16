Cyber attacks on stock exchanges put markets at risk -report

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 Around half of the world's
securities exchanges were the target of cyber-attacks last year,
according to a paper based on a survey of 46 exchanges released
on Tuesday.
The prevalence of attacks along with the interconnected
nature of the markets creates the potential for widespread
impact, said the joint staff working paper by the International
Organization of Securities Commissions' (IOSCO) research
department and the World Federation of Exchanges Office. (Link
to the report:)
"There could be systemic impacts ... from cyber attacks in
the securities markets, especially considering that our
financial system is relying more and more on technological
infrastructure," the report's author, Rohini Tendulkar of the
IOSCO Research Department, said in an interview.
Among the exchanges surveyed, 53 percent said they
experienced a cyber attack last year. The most common forms were
Denial of Service attacks, which seek to disrupt websites and
other computer systems by overwhelming the targeted
organizations' networks with computer traffic, and viruses.
Other forms of cyber-crimes reported by the exchanges
included laptop theft, website scanning, data theft, and insider
information theft. None of the exchanges reported financial
theft as part of the attacks.
"Cyber-crime also appears to be increasing in terms of
sophistication and complexity, widening the potential for
infiltration and large-scale damage," the report said, adding
that a major attack could result in widespread public mistrust
and a retreat from the markets.
In Britain, worries over hacking and other cyber attacks
have pushed aside the euro zone crisis as the top risk for that
country's banks, a senior Bank of England official said last
month.
In the United States, exchange operators Nasdaq OMX Group
and BATS Global Markets said in February of last year
that they were targeted with denial of service attacks. In Oct.
2011, NYSE Euronext's New York Stock Exchange's website
was inaccessible for 30 minutes, according to an Internet
monitoring company, but the exchange said there was no
interruption of service.
And in 2010, hackers who infiltrated Nasdaq's computer
systems installed malicious software that allowed them to spy on
the directors of publicly held companies, Reuters reported.
There is limited data on the costs of cyber-crime to
securities markets, but the paper said a number of studies have
looked at the costs of cyber-crime to society as a whole, with
estimates ranging between $388 billion to $1 trillion.
The exchanges in the survey said the direct and indirect
cost of cyber-attacks cost them each less than $1 million last
year.
A spokeswoman for BATS said on Tuesday the exchange operator
invests heavily in proactive security technology, and has made
some significant hires on the security side, though for
competitive and security issues, she could not give more
details.
Nasdaq and NYSE declined to comment.
The lack of widely available insurance against cyber-crime
adds to the risk, as nearly four in five exchanges would have to
bear the costs of a major attack themselves, the survey found.
The 58-page report said the survey of exchanges was the
first of a series of surveys on cyber-crime across different
types of securities market actors.