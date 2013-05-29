UPDATE 7-U.S. accuses currency exchange of laundering $6 bln

By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK May 29 U.S. prosecutors have filed an
indictment against the operators of digital currency exchange
Liberty Reserve, accusing the Costa Rica-based company of
helping criminals around the world launder more than $6 billion
in illicit funds linked to everything from child pornography to
software for hacking into banks.
The indictment unsealed on Tuesday said Liberty Reserve had
more than a million users worldwide, including at least 200,000
in the United States, and virtually all of its business was
related to suspected criminal activity.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara called the case perhaps "the
largest international money laundering case ever brought by the
United States".
"Liberty Reserve has emerged as one of the principal means
by which cyber-criminals around the world distribute, store and
launder the proceeds of their illegal activity," according to
the indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York.
Officials said authorities in Spain, Costa Rica and New York
arrested five people on Friday, including the company's founder,
Arthur Budovsky, and seized bank accounts and Internet domains
associated with Liberty Reserve.
Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice said the United
States had requested legal assistance on May 16. The Swiss said
they complied with the request in full by May 21, seizing a
computer server used by Liberty Reserve.
The indictment detailed a system of payments that allowed
users to open accounts under false names with blatant monikers
like "Russia Hackers" and "Hacker Account".
The use of digital currency has expanded over the past
decade, attracting users ranging from video gamers looking for
ways to buy and sell virtual goods to those who lack faith in
the traditional banking system.
Touted by some investors as the future of money, these
virtual currencies have gained the attention of U.S. regulators
looking to bring them under anti-money-laundering rules.
The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it named Liberty Reserve
under the USA Patriot Act as "specifically designed and
frequently used to facilitate money laundering in cyber space."
That designation, a first against a virtual currency
exchange, prohibits banks or other payment processors from doing
business with Liberty Reserve, even under a new name.
The Treasury also said Liberty Reserve's virtual currency
was used to anonymously buy and sell software designed to steal
personal information and attack financial institutions.
CRACKDOWN ON VIRTUAL MONEY?
Liberty Reserve, with around 12 million transactions per
year, laundered over $6 billion in criminal proceeds since it
began operating in 2006, the indictment said.
A ring of hackers who recently stole $45 million from two
Middle Eastern banks by hacking prepaid debit cards used Liberty
Reserve to distribute their take, according to court papers.
Tech blogger Brian Krebs, a former Washington Post reporter
who now runs the blog Krebs On Security, wrote on Tuesday "the
action against Liberty Reserve is part of a larger effort by the
U.S. government to put pressure on virtual currencies".
Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial
Intelligence David S. Cohen told a press conference it was a
response to a specific abuse of the financial system. "I want to
make clear that today's action does not mean that we are trying
to eliminate virtual currencies and their providers," he said.
On Tuesday, the company's website, www.libertyreserve.com,
displayed the message: "This domain name has been seized by the
United States Global Illicit Financial Team."
In addition to Budovsky, who was arrested in Spain along
with his deputy, Azzedine El Amine, co-founder Vladimir Kats was
arrested in Brooklyn, New York. Two technology designers, Maxim
Chukarev and Mark Marmilev, were also arrested, Chukarev in
Costa Rica and Marmilev in New York.
Two more company employees were still at large in Costa
Rica, according to officials: Ahmed Yassine Abdelghani and Allan
Esteban Hidalgo Jimenez. According to the indictment, almost all
of the men used the alias Eric Paltz.
None of the men could be reached for comment.
Investigative police in Costa Rica said that along with
computers and files, six cars were seized from Budovsky's house
in the wealthy suburb of Escazu: three Rolls Royce, two Jaguars
and one Mercedes Benz.
THIRD PARTY GATEWAYS
Liberty Reserve's currency unit was called the "LR." Users
opened accounts at Liberty Reserve giving only a name, address
and date of birth that the company made no attempt to verify,
according to the indictment.
Once a user had a Liberty Reserve account, he or she could
use cash to purchase LRs from third-party exchange merchants,
separate companies trading LRs with each other in bulk and
charging fees to make the conversions between LRs and hard cash.
Liberty Reserve users could transfer the digital currency
units to each other, to be redeemed in different parts of the
world for cash using the exchange merchants.
The third-party exchange companies provided the gateway to
more conventional payment systems.
According to information from Liberty Reserve's archived web
pages, the company had relationships at one time with at least
35 different exchange companies, some of which transferred cash
back and forth to customers using PayPal, Western Union
, MoneyGram, credit cards including Visa,
Mastercard, American Express, and CitiBank Global
Money Transfer.
PayPal said it has not allowed payments to be processed for
Liberty Reserve for the last five years. Spokesmen for Western
Union, MoneyGram, Visa, Mastercard and Citigroup did not
respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for American
Express said American Express sold Amex Bank to Standard
Chartered in 2007.
The indictment said Liberty Reserve did not collect any
banking or transaction information from the third-party exchange
companies. It also let its users hide their Liberty Exchange
account numbers when making transactions.
The U.S. is expected to seek extradition for the people
arrested in Spain and Costa Rica. It was unclear when the two
people arrested in Brooklyn, New York, would appear in court.
The Costa Rican prosecutor's office said Liberty Reserve had
been operating illegally in Costa Rica since 2006. Budovsky, a
Ukrainian-born former American citizen, had already pleaded
guilty to U.S. charges that he operated an illegal financial
services firm out of New York. Officials said they suspected
that Liberty Reserve relocated to Costa Rica from the United
States after U.S. authorities began looking into its operations.
Costa Rica's investigative police said Budovsky operated
five offices in the wealthy suburbs of Escazu and Santa Ana in
the outskirts of the capital city. The companies identified by
Costa Rican investigative police were called Silverhand
Solutions & Technology, Worldwide E-Commerce Business, Grupo
Lulu Limitada, Triton Group and Cyberfuel.com.
The U.S. Treasury Department's anti-money-laundering unit,
the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), issued
guidance in March that labeled digital currency firms as money
transmitters, thereby obliging them to put in place
anti-money-laundering programs and register with FinCEN.
Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, a top exchange for Bitcoin, the best
known virtual currency, failed to register with FinCEN earlier
this month and had its U.S. dollar accounts seized by
authorities.
Over the past week, a Bitcoin unit has traded at around
$130, according to the website Bitcoincharts.com.