UPDATE 1-Microsoft says disrupts cybercrime rings with roots in Kuwait, Algeria

(Adds comment from Vitalwerks)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, June 30 Microsoft Corp launched
what it hopes will be the most successful private effort to date
to crack down on cyber crime by moving to disrupt communications
channels between hackers and infected PCs.
The operation, which began on Monday under an order issued
by a federal court in Nevada, targeted traffic involving
malicious software known as Bladabindi and Jenxcus, which
Microsoft said work in similar ways and were written and
distributed by developers in Kuwait and Algeria.
It is the first high-profile case involving malware written
by developers outside of Eastern Europe, according to Richard
Domingues Boscovich, assistant general counsel of Microsoft's
cybercrime-fighting Digital Crimes Unit.
"We have never seen malware coded outside Eastern Europe
that is as big as this. This really demonstrates the
globalization of cybercrime," said Boscovich, whose team at
Microsoft has disrupted nine other cybercrime operations over
the past five years, all of which it believes originated in
Eastern Europe.
He said it would take days to determine how many machines
were infected, but noted that the number could be very large
because Microsoft's anti-virus software alone has detected some
7.4 million infections over the past year and is installed on
less than 30 percent of the world's PCs.
The malware has dashboards with point-and-click menus to
execute functions such as viewing a computer screen in real
time, recording keystrokes, stealing passwords and listening to
conversations, according to documents filed in U.S. District
Court in Nevada on June 19 and unsealed Monday.
The malware was purchased by at least 500 customers.
Boscovich said the developers marketed their malware over
social media, including videos on YouTube and a Facebook page.
They posted videos with techniques for infecting PCs, he said.
MONDAY'S OPERATION
The court order allowed Microsoft to disrupt communications
between infected machines and Reno, Nevada-based Vitalwerks
Internet Solutions.
Boscovich said about 94 percent of all machines infected
with the two viruses communicate with hackers through Vitalwerks
servers. Criminals use Vitalwerks as an intermediary to make it
more difficult for law enforcement to track, he said.
The court ordered the registries that direct Internet
communications to send suspected malicious traffic to Microsoft
servers in Redmond, Washington, instead of to Vitalwerks.
In an operation that begins Monday, Boscovich said,
Microsoft will filter out communications from PCs infected with
another 194 types of malware also being filtered through
Vitalwerks.
Vitalwerks said Microsoft's actions have disrupted service
for millions of Internet users.
"Vitalwerks and (operational subsidiary) No-IP have a very
strict abuse policy. Our abuse team is constantly working to
keep the No-IP system domains free of spam and malicious
activity," spokeswoman Natalie Goguen said in a statement.
Microsoft has not accused Vitalwerks of involvement in any
cybercrime, though it alleges the company failed to take proper
steps to prevent its system from being abused.
"We just want them to clean up their act, to be more
proactive in monitoring their service," Boscovich said in an
interview.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard
Orr)