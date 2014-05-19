版本:
中国
2014年 5月 20日

White House: concerned that China cyber breaches continue

WASHINGTON May 19 The White House said on Monday the U.S. indictment of five Chinese military officers for allegedly hacking American companies and stealing trade secrets reflected U.S. concern that China has continued to engage in cyber spying against the United States.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Washington remained committed to having a productive relationship with Beijing and wanted to work with it to prevent further cybersecurity breaches from occurring. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech)
