White House: concerned that China cyber breaches continue

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
WASHINGTON May 19 The White House said on Monday the U.S. indictment of five Chinese military officers for allegedly hacking American companies and stealing trade secrets reflected U.S. concern that China has continued to engage in cyber spying against the United States.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Washington remained committed to having a productive relationship with Beijing and wanted to work with it to prevent further cybersecurity breaches from occurring. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.