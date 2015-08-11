版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 11日 星期二

Five arrested in insider trading hacking scheme - FBI

Aug 11 Five people were arrested and are in U.S. custody, charged in an insider trading scheme that generated more than $30 million in illegal profits, an FBI spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors on Tuesday were announcing the indictment of nine individuals in New Jersey and Brooklyn, New York, charged with allegedly hacking publishers of company new releases and illegally trading on the stolen information. (Editing by Alden Bentley)

