Five arrested in insider trading hacking scheme - FBI

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Five people were arrested and are in U.S. custody, charged in an insider trading scheme that generated more than $30 million in illegal profits, an FBI spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Prosecutors on Tuesday were announcing the indictment of nine individuals in New Jersey and Brooklyn, New York, charged with allegedly hacking publishers of company new releases and illegally trading on the stolen information. (Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.