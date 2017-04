BRIEF-Cyberonics Q2 earnings per share $0.50

Nov 21 Cyberonics Inc : * Reports record fiscal 2014 second quarter results * Q2 sales $70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.5 million * Sees FY 2014 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.97 to $2.03 * Q2 earnings per share $0.50 * Sees FY 2014 sales $281 million to $285 million * Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $282.0 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Previous FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.93 to $2.01 * Previous FY 2013 sales guidance $279 million to $283 million * Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50