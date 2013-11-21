BRIEF-CyberOptics to cut global workforce by about 30 employees

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Nov 21 CyberOptics Corp : * Says cutting global workforce by approximately 30 employees * Sees severance and restructuring expense in Q4 associated with workforce
reduction of about $700,000 - SEC filing * Workforce reduction was undertaken in response to soft sales, particularly
smt inspection systems * Says material near term recovery in sales is not anticipated, so CyberOptics
is strengthening its commitment to cost control * Annual expense savings starting Q1 2014 associated with global workforce
reduction, other cost cutting actions expected to be about $2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth slowed sharply in March amid continued layoffs in the retail sector, but a drop in the unemployment rate to a near 10-year low of 4.5 percent suggested the labor market was still tightening.
April 7 Merck & Co Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined an application to include information on the labels of its diabetes drugs - Januvia and Janumet - that the treatments do not raise the risk of major heart problems.