Banks fend off attacks designed to disrupt online banking access

| BOSTON/CHARLOTTE, N.C.
BOSTON/CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 14 Bank of America
Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. Bancorp
and other major U.S. banks seem to have stopped a group
of hacker activists from seriously disrupting their online
banking operations.
A financial services industry organization and several cyber
security companies said a group of "hactivists" that impeded
access to some major U.S. online banking sites in September had
so far failed to gain traction in a second campaign that began
this week.
"There has been no impact to critical financial systems,"
the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center,
or FS-ISAC, said in a statement.
Tom Kellermann, vice president of cyber security at security
software maker Trend Micro Inc, said the banks had been
"very successful.
"I wouldn't see any prolonged outages for the major
financial institutions in the coming year."
Arbor Networks, which sells equipment that companies can use
to protect their websites against attack, said banks had
bolstered their defenses since the last round of attacks in
September.
"Everyone has been through this once or twice," said Dan
Holden, an Arbor director. "There is just a better level of
preparedness."
On Monday, a group that calls itself the Qassam Cyber
Fighters said on a website called Pastebin.com that it was
planning attacks against a group of five banks that also
included PNC Financial Services Group Inc and SunTrust
Banks Inc. The same group took credit for the
disruptions in September.
U.S. Bancorp spokesman Tom Joyce said the regional bank's
website was performing well, but some customers might be
experiencing intermittent delays. "We can assure customers that
their data and funds are secure," he said.
PNC said its website had unusually heavy traffic in the past
several days, causing occasional difficulties in accessing it.
Bank of America said it was monitoring its systems, which were
operational.
SunTrust and JPMorgan declined to comment.