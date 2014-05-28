UPDATE 1-HackerOne gets $9 million in funding to reward spotters of software flaws

(Adds background and comment from co-founder of HackerOne)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO May 28 HackerOne, a
California-based security firm, said on Wednesday it had raised
$9 million to expand its program to reward researchers who find
software flaws.
As a movement toward paying security researchers who report
vulnerabilities in technology products gains steam, executives
have recently left jobs at Microsoft Corp and Facebook
Inc to pursue the venture-backed business coordinating
the practice.
Katie Moussouris, credited by security researchers for
making Microsoft much more responsive to bug reports, said on
Wednesday she had joined startup HackerOne as chief policy
officer, joining Alex Rice, a former Facebook product security
chief. Rice, a co-founder and chief technology officer of
HackerOne, had launched Facebook's "bug bounty" program, as such
plans are sometimes called.
HackerOne said the funding was led by Benchmark, with its
partners Bill Gurley and John Hering, executive chairman of
smartphone safety company Lookout Inc, joining its board.
HackerOne offers companies a free system for processing flaw
reports. Those companies decide whether to pay the researchers
and how much, and they can pay HackerOne for advice.
Other young companies, such as Bugcrowd and Synack, likewise
coordinate attempts to find flaws for pay. The practice "is
definitely gaining recognition from a lot of mainstream
players," Moussouris said.
A decade ago, security researchers generally notified big
software makers of problems in hopes of being publicly credited.
Then intermediary services emerged that paid for the information
and notified their own clients and the software vendors before
the broader public.
In the past year, reports have also detailed the most
lucrative side of the business, the sale of undisclosed flaws to
contractors for the Pentagon and U.S. spy agencies.
The White House announced last month that it would more
intensively review all new vulnerabilities and disclose most of
the flaws to the software companies whose products are affected.
However, Moussouris said many payments are
stretched out over the period when the holes remain unpatched.
"The incentive model for some of the black-market operations
is really designed to pay high prices to keep it out of the
hands of vendors, so it stays undetected and unpatched for a
long time," she said.
Though operations like HackerOne do not pay as well as the
National Security Agency, they make it easier for people who
want to improve security, she said.
"We need to incentivize research in whatever ways we can.
Otherwise we're going to keep digging a hole," Rice said.
HackerOne clients have paid out $750,000 to date in hundreds
of bounty awards. Yahoo Inc alone has acknowledged 760
bugs.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Leslie Adler, Lisa
Shumaker and Diane Craft)