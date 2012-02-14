US senators launch new push for cybersecurity bill

* Rockefeller says issue transcends political parties
* Bill is comprehensive approach that Reid supported
* No immediate House companion bill
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Leading U.S. senators
plan to introduce a cybersecurity bill on Tuesday aimed at
safeguarding the nation's water and power systems, which experts
have warned often only have the most rudimentary protections
against hackers.
Senators John Rockefeller and Dianne Feinstein, both
Democrats; Susan Collins, a Republican, and Joseph Lieberman, an
independent, have drafted a comprehensive bill that would
require the secretary of homeland security to designate certain
infrastructure as critical and compel steps to safeguard against
hackers.
"The prospect of mass casualty is what has
propelled us to make cybersecurity a top priority for this year,
to make it an issue that transcends political parties or
ideology," Rockefeller told the Senate on Tuesday morning.
He noted hackers' success in breaking into sensitive
government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, and warned that
air traffic control, rail switching networks and chemical
pipelines could be the next target.
"We can act now and try and prepare ourselves as best as we
can, or we can wait and we will be surprised with what happens.
I'm here to argue that we should act now," Rockefeller said.
The legislation would also ease information-sharing between
the federal government and the private sector to combat cyber
crime and espionage, and would require the government to take
steps to secure its own networks.
Last, it would update recruitment of cybersecurity experts
into the federal workforce.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid last year called for the
drafting of a comprehensive cybersecurity bill, and this
207-page bill is the product. Reuters obtained a copy.
Defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp
have been among the high-profile victims of cyberattacks. Others
include Google, Citigroup and Nasdaq OMX
.
Industry has fought back and succeeded in stopping previous
cybersecurity bills, even though experts have warned for years
that portions of the U.S. critical infrastructure --
particularly water and electrical plants -- have only
rudimentary defenses against hackers.
Industry opposes additional regulations as burdensome and
argues it should focus on fighting hackers instead of complying
with government rules.
The House of Representatives is considering legislation that
overlaps with the Rockefeller bill on some points.
Republican Representative Mac Thornberry, who oversaw the
writing of a report outlining Republican priorities, supports
regulation to require better cyber defenses for critical
companies.
A key difference would be that the companies' usual
regulator would oversee the new regulation rather than the
Department of Homeland Security.