UPDATE 3-'Threat-sharing' cybersecurity bill introduced in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, March 24 Leaders of the House of
Representatives Intelligence Committee introduced legislation on
Tuesday to make it easier for companies to share information
about cybersecurity threats with the government, without the
fear of being sued.
Prompted in part by high-profile cyber attacks on
corporations, the Protecting Cyber Networks Act has significant
bipartisan support. Although privacy activists worry that it
could lead to more surveillance, proponents say the measure has
strong backing from the business community and a good chance of
being passed by Congress.
"This is a growing concern and getting worse," Republican.
Representative Devin Nunes, the intelligence panel's chairman,
told reporters.
The intelligence panel is due to vote on the legislation on
Thursday. If passed by the committee as expected, aides said
they expect the full House to vote in late April. Similar
legislation is also making its way through the Senate, after
being passed 14-1 by that chamber's intelligence panel.
The measure offers corporations liability protection if they
share information through a civilian portal, most likely to be
run by the Department of Homeland Security. Data handed over
also would be "scrubbed" twice to remove personal information.
If passed, the separate bills would have to be reconciled
before being sent to the White House for President Barack Obama
to veto or sign into law.
The House has passed legislation before to help companies
share information on cyber threats, but it fizzled in the Senate
after Obama threatened a veto over privacy concerns,
particularly from his fellow Democrats.
Surveillance has come under scrutiny since 2013 disclosures
by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden
about the bulk collection of Americans' telephone records.
Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House
intelligence panel, said he believed the new bill addressed
Democratic privacy concerns that stalled the last bill.
Republicans now control both the House and Senate, after
election victories in November.
Nunes said it was up to the Obama administration to support
the legislation. If not, he said it would have to wait until
there is a new president in 2017.
"If they issue a veto threat or say anything negative about
this legislation, it's dead," Nunes said.
White House officials declined to say whether they would
back the bill.
Private industry is also alarmed by the frequency of attacks
on corporate networks, such as recent assaults on Sony Pictures
Entertainment and Home Depot.
