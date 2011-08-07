Oracle, other companies 'punkd' in hacking contest

* Defcon conference holds hacking contest
* Hackers find employees of many US companies easy prey
* Oracle Corp employees gave away the most information
* Criminal hackers like "social engineering" tactics
By Jim Finkle
LAS VEGAS, Aug 7 A weekend contest at the
world's largest hacking convention in Las Vegas showed one
reason why big corporations seem to be such easy prey for cyber
criminals: their workers are poorly trained in security.
Amid a spate of high-profile cyber assaults on targets
ranging from Sony Corp (6758.T) to the International Monetary
Fund, one would think that many companies would be paying
special attention to security these days.
But hackers taking part in the competition on Friday and
Saturday found it ridiculously easy in some cases to trick
employees at some of the largest U.S. companies to reveal
information that can be used in planning cyber attacks against
them.
The contestants also managed to get employees to use their
corporate computers to browse websites the hackers suggested.
Had these been criminal hackers, the websites would have likely
loaded malicious software onto the PCs.
In one case, a contestant pretended to work for a company's
IT department and persuaded an employee to give him information
on the configuration of her PC, data that could help a hacker
decide what type of malware would work best in an attack.
"For me it was a scary call because she was so willing to
comply," said Chris Hadnagy, one of the organizers of the
contest at the Defcon conference in Las Vegas.
"A lot of this could facilitate serious attacks if used by
the right people," Hadnagy said.
Defcon is organized by benevolent hackers, partly to
promote research on security vulnerabilities in order to
pressure companies to fix them. The contest was sponsored by
so-called white-hat hackers to show companies how weak their
security is and encourage them to better educate their
employees as to the risks of hacking.
The company whose employees handed over the most data was
Oracle Corp ORCL.O, according to Hadnagy. One of the world's
largest software makers, Oracle got its start more than 30
years ago by selling secure databases to the Central
Intelligence Agency.
"Oracle was wiped," said Hadnagy, co-author of the book
"Social Engineering: The Art of Human Hacking."
Other targets included Apple Inc (AAPL.O), AT&T Inc (T.N),
ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N), Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N),
Symantec Corp (SYMC.O), Sysco Corp (SYY.N), United Continental
Holdings Inc's (UAL.N) United Airlines and Verizon
Communications Inc (VZ.N).
It was the second year that Defcon held a contest in
"social engineering," or the practice where hackers con people
into handing over information or taking actions such as
downloading malicious software.
Social engineering is frequently used in attacks where the
hackers send a "spear phishing" e-mail in which they
impersonate a friend of the recipient and ask him or her to
open a tainted file or visit a malicious website.
Security experts say spear phishing have led to many
hackings over the past year, including ones on U.S. defense
contractors, the IMF, EMC Corp's EMC.N RSA Security division
and government agencies around the world.
"It's better whenever you can get data
non-confrontationally," said Johnny Long, a consultant who
companies hire to hack into their data networks, using tools
such as social engineering, to identify weaknesses.
The contestants were charged with obtaining specific
information from their targets, including information about how
the company backs up and secures its data, wireless network
use, and the names of companies that provide on-site security,
toner and copier paper.