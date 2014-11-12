U.S. lawmaker seeks information from CEOs on cyber attacks

WASHINGTON Nov 12 A senior Democratic lawmaker
on Wednesday asked the chief executives of five companies,
including Home Depot Inc, Target Corp and Kmart
, to share more information about recent cyber attacks
on their companies.
U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on
the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said he was
concerned about the rising number of cyber intrusions and media
reports that they originate from overseas.
"The increased frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks
on both public and private entities highlights the need for
greater collaboration to improve data security," Cummings wrote
in the letter, which was distributed to journalists.
"Your company's knowledge, information and experience with
this recent data breach will be helpful as Congress examines
federal cybersecurity laws and any necessary improvements to
protect sensitive consumer and government financial
information."
A Home Depot spokesman said the company will continue to
cooperate with lawmakers and others. He declined to provide
details.
Cummings' letter also went to Community Health Systems
and the parent company of US Investigations Services,
USIS, a firm that performs background checks on U.S.
government employees. USIS was victim of a breach that
compromised data of at least 25,000 workers, including some
undercover investigators.
Cyber attacks on retail outlets, such as Home Depot and
Target, have affected tens of millions of American customers.
Other widespread breaches include Michaels Stores Inc
and Neiman Marcus.
Cummings sent a similar letter to the postmaster general on
Monday after the U.S. Postal Service revealed it was the victim
of a cyber attack that may have compromised the personal
information of more than 800,000 employees, as well as data on
customers who contacted its call center this
year.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Nandita Bose in
Chicago)