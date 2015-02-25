Hackers controlling millions of PCs targeted in Europol sweep

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
* Some 3.2 million computers hacked to steal banking data
* Europol police worked with technology firms
* No word on arrests while operation ongoing
By Anthony Deutsch and Jim Finkle
AMSTERDAM/BOSTON, Feb 25 A cybercrime ring that used 3.2 million hacked computers worldwide to steal banking information by seizing control of servers has been disrupted by European police and technology companies, officials said on Wednesday.
Europol's European Cybercrime Centre coordinated the operation out of its headquarters in The Hague, targeting the so-called Ramnit botnet, a network of computers infected with malware.
It worked with investigators from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Britain and was assisted by companies Anubisnetwork, Microsoft and Symantec, which said 3.2 million computers were hacked.
"We worked together to shut down the command and control servers for the network in various countries across the European Union," Paul Gillen, head of operations at the cybercrime centre, told Reuters. "The criminals have lost control of the infrastructure they were using."
Seven servers used by the cybercriminals were shut down overnight, officials said.
The malware, installed through links on spam email or infected websites, enabled culprits to take control of the PCs and use them for criminal activities.
Computers around the world have been infected by the botnet, but most users have been infected in Britain, Gillen said. Ramnit has been infecting computers since 2012.
The British-led investigation is ongoing and Gillen said he could not comment on any possible arrests of suspects because that could interfere with police operations.
Europol, the European police agency, has been coordinating cross border efforts to take down criminal infrastructure on the Internet and bring to justice those responsible.
In November, U.S. and European authorities seized more than 400 secret website addresses and arrested suspects in an operation targeting black markets for drugs and other illegal services, known as Silk Road 2.0. (Editing by Alison Williams)
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: