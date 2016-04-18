REFILE-Software flaws used in hacking more than double, setting record

(Refiles April 11 story to add dropped words in fifth
paragraph)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 The number of previously
unknown software flaws used by hackers more than doubled last
year, a new report says, in another sign of the increasing
sophistication of cybercrime and online espionage.
Secret vulnerabilities in computer programs are especially
prized by criminal gangs, law enforcement and spies because
software vendors have not been warned and so cannot publish
fixes.
In 2015, 54 such holes came to light and were deployed by
hackers, according to a report published on Monday by the
largest security software vendor, Symantec Corp. That
is up dramatically from 24 the year before and 23 the year
before that; the next-highest total over the past 10 years was
15 in 2007.
Symantec's total of "zero-day" or unknown vulnerabilities
includes both flaws that were discovered because they were used
by top-flight hackers who left tracks and those that were
revealed to the public at the same time as the software maker.
In 2015, electronic files from a company named "Hacking
Team" were dumped on the Internet, including six zero-days that
criminals quickly made use of.
Thousands of other flaws were identified as usual last year
by vendors, outside researchers, and government agencies. The
vendors develop and issue patches, either announcing the flaws
or pointing to them by virtue of the fixes.
Since criminals and others immediately take advantage of
flaws to reach into unfixed machines, users must patch rapidly
and completely or face being hacked.
Though most attacks happen because of inadequate patching,
the rapid spread of new flaws through "exploit kits" sold in
underground forums has allowed zero-days to be obtained by more
people, including those installing ransomware and programs for
stealing financial logins.
Four of the five most-used zero-day vulnerabilities last
year were in Adobe Systems Inc's Flash software, which
can be used as a standalone program or a plug-in for various Web
browsers, not all of which automatically update with Flash
patches. Symantec said it expected Flash to become less popular
as platforms stop supporting it, making it less of a bonanza for
hackers.
Adobe said it had improved its security response. "Flash
Player is one of the most ubiquitous and widely distributed
pieces of software in the world, and as such, is a target of
malicious hackers," the company said via email.
"With regards to zero-days, we've been able to expedite the
patching process to just days."
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Andrew Hay)