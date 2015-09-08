REFILE-Ex-Intel security chief says cyber firm ForeScout not ready for IPO just yet

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
* Revenue seen rising 50 pct annually for next few years
* By 2020 detection/response products to dominate market
* ForeScout to double staff in Israel in 12-18 months
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 8 Fast-growing Israeli-U.S.
cybersecurity firm ForeScout Technologies is set on listing on
Wall Street, but may not be ready to launch an IPO in the next
year, especially if financial markets remain volatile, its chief
executive said.
Technology research firm Gartner ranks ForeScout as a market
leader in the field of access control, which scans an
organisation remotely to detect every device connecting to its
networks, while blocking out anything lacking appropriate
credentials.
Its technology is in strong demand following recent
high-profile data breaches at retailers, banks and media
companies, and detection and response is the fastest-growing
sector of the security business, according to Gartner.
That makes ForeScout confident it can maintain 50 percent
annual revenue growth, seen over the past few years, for the
next several years, Michael DeCesare, a security software
veteran who took over as CEO in March, told Reuters.
But the Silicon Valley-based company, with research
facilities in Israel, says it needs to raise more money and
expand its business before its planned IPO on Wall Street. It
has raised around $80 million from investors since its launch in
2000.
"I still have things I have to fix in our business and there
is a somewhat tumultuous (financial) market environment ... Some
things are a little more difficult to pin down," DeCesare said
during a visit to Israel. "It's when we're ready. If the market
falls sharply next year I don't want to go public."
In 2015, revenues are set to surpass $110 million, with
billings from its 1,800 clients to top $140 million, he said.
"We will be raising money to try and continue to fuel that
growth. We have an IPO in the horizon but I'm not ready yet."
He would not comment on the size of a future IPO.
DeCesare, who until last year was president of Intel's
security division McAfee, said he plans to double the company's
engineering staff in Israel to over 200 workers in the next
12-18 months and invest in sales and support staff. It employs
another 300 workers in the United States and elsewhere.
ForeScout's rivals include Cisco and HP's
Aruba as well as Trustwave, which was acquired in May by Singtel
.
Gartner estimates that by 2020, 60 percent of information
security budgets of companies worldwide will be allocated to
breach detection and response - up from less than 10 percent in
2014.
That will mark a big change for companies, which currently
rely on older firewall technology to secure their networks,
spending $32 billion on security products in 2014, according to
IDC.
ForeScout's investors include UK-based Amadeus Capital
Partners, its largest shareholder, Accel Partners, and Pitango
Venture Capital, Israel's biggest venture fund.
Several Israeli security firms such as Cyber-Ark Software
have gone public in recent years with successful
offerings, following in the footsteps of computer security
pioneer Check Point Software, Israel's biggest tech
firm.
ForeScout, which works with other security providers, acts
as the glue that connects together all the separate security
investments companies have and are now making, said DeCesare.
Another former McAfee president, Dave DeWalt, now the CEO of
breach-detection firm FireEye, joined ForeScout's board
in the past year, as did Enrique Salem, former CEO of Symantec
, another major cybersecurity player.
Amadeus partner Richard Anton said the market for
ForeScout's technology began to accelerate as smartphones became
popular and more and more people started bringing their personal
devices into work. So-called advanced persistent threats - cyber
attacks by state-backed hackers - have further fanned demand, he
said.
"Once we saw the market opportunity was large enough we
decided to build it into a substantial public company," he said
of ForeScout.
(Editing by Eric Auchard and Susan Fenton)