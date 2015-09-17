Hedge fund manager says he didn't trade on hacked press releases

| NEW YORK, Sept 17
A hedge fund manager in Moscow
claims he never possessed or traded on inside information from
an alleged scheme to hack into networks that distribute
corporate news releases, according to a court filing late
Wednesday.
David Amaryan, 35, was among more than 30 defendants
charged by U.S. authorities last month over the alleged theft of
more than 150,000 press releases from Business Wire, Marketwired
and PR Newswire before the news became public.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the scheme
allegedly resulted in more than $100 million of illegal profit
over a roughly five-year period.
"I have never possessed or traded on material, nonpublic
information obtained through illicit or unlawful means," Amaryan
said in court papers filed in New Jersey federal court. "Nor
have I ever directed anyone working for me to obtain or to trade
on such information."
Amaryan runs Moscow and London-based investment management
firms Copperstone Alpha Fund, Copperstone Capital and Ocean
Prime Inc. and Intertrade Pacific SA.
He is seeking dismissal of the civil charges against him
and his companies and for the court to free up millions of
dollars of frozen assets.
The companies' trades were based on "sophisticated hedge
fund analysis, at times ahead of earnings announcements, and at
times losing money," the court papers say.
A native Armenian who lives in Moscow, Amaryan graduated
from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, according to his court
filing. He worked in the United States at AllianceBernstein
L.P., before moving to Russia in 2003 and working for Citigroup
for two years. He is currently on a leave of absence from the
MBA program at the University of Chicago Booth School of
Business.
Two other defendants, Jaspen Capital Partners Ltd and Chief
Executive Andriy Supranonok, both from Kiev, Ukraine, agreed to
pay $30 million to settle the SEC charges against them, the
regulator said on Monday.
Authorities said traders would give hackers "shopping lists"
of press releases they wanted to see in advance, and then make
trades based on them.
Business Wire is a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, and PR Newswire is a unit of Britain's
UBM Plc.
The case is SEC v Dubovoy et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 15-06076.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Andrew Hay)