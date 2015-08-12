UPDATE 7-Hackers stole secrets for up to $100 mln insider-trading profit -U.S.

* Ukraine computer hackers and international ring of traders
* Insider trading scheme lasted five years -prosecutors
* Criminal charges filed against nine people
By Noeleen Walder, Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Aug 11 A group of mainly U.S.-based
stock traders and computer hackers in Ukraine made as much as
$100 million in illegal profits over five years by conspiring to
use information stolen from thousands of corporate press
statements before their public release, U.S. authorities said on
Tuesday.
Prosecutors announced charges against nine people in an
insider-trading case that marks the first time criminal charges
have been brought for a securities fraud scheme involving hacked
inside information, in this instance 150,000 press releases from
distributors Business Wire, Marketwired and PR Newswire.
"This is the story of a traditional securities fraud scheme
with a twist - one that employed a contemporary approach to a
conventional crime," Diego Rodriguez, FBI assistant
director-in-charge, said at a news conference.
Prosecutors said the Ukraine-based hackers, who were given
"shopping lists" of press releases by the traders, improperly
accessed press statements before the distributors planned to
release them to the public.
The hackers created a "video tutorial" to help traders see
the stolen releases and were paid a portion of the profits from
trades based on the information in them, prosecutors said.
The nine people were indicted by grand juries in Brooklyn,
New York, and Newark, New Jersey, on charges that they made $30
million in illegal profits starting around February 2010.
Five were arrested on Tuesday. International arrest warrants
were issued for the other four.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a related
civil lawsuit charged 17 people and 15 corporate entities, and
said that thefts of inside information resulted in more than
$100 million in illegal profit.
The SEC said the network included traders in New York,
Cyprus, France, Malta and Russia. It is seeking civil penalties,
and has already obtained court-ordered asset freezes.
Law enforcement officials have warned companies for years
about securing their computer networks against hackers, whose
victims over the past two years have included leading retailers
and U.S. government personnel.
"This case illustrates how cyber criminals and those who
commit securities fraud are evolving and becoming more
sophisticated," U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey said at
the news conference. "The hackers were relentless and they were
patient."
Fishman said the distributors, who were not charged with
wrongdoing, provided "fabulous cooperation" in the probe.
The breaches could put more pressure on the information
distribution business, which was founded decades ago and depends
on clients trusting the distributors with sensitive information.
In recent years, prominent U.S. companies including Google,
Microsoft, Wal-Mart Stores and Tesla have started to release
important information on their own websites or social media
platforms, reducing their dependence on the business wires.
The three distribution companies all released statements
touting their cooperation with authorities and their security
measures.
Business Wire, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, said it hired a security firm to test its systems.
"Despite extreme vigilance and commitment, recent events
illustrate that no one is immune to the highly sophisticated
illegal cyber-intrusions that are plaguing every aspect of our
society," it said in a statement.
PR Newswire, a unit of Britain's UBM Plc, said it
also takes security very seriously, while Marketwired said it is
protected by world-class security, monitoring and prevention
practices.
SENSITIVE CORPORATE NEWS
The indictments said the news releases included sensitive
corporate information such as financial results that would later
become public. Foreign shell companies were used to share the
money made from the insider trading, officials said.
"The traders were market-savvy, using equities, options and
contracts for differences to maximize their profits," SEC Chair
Mary Jo White said at the news conference.
Authorities said the scheme involved trades on such
companies as Acme Packet Inc, Align Technology Inc,
Caterpillar Inc, Dealertrack Technologies Inc,
Dendreon Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Hewlett-Packard
Co, Home Depot Inc and Panera Bread Co.
The indictment in Brooklyn charged four traders: Vitaly
Korchevsky, 50, a former hedge fund manager from Pennsylvania;
Vladislav Khalupsky, 45, of Brooklyn and Odessa, Ukraine; and
Leonid Momotok, 47, and Alexander Garkusha, 47, of the U.S.
state of Georgia. The charges included securities fraud, wire
fraud and money laundering conspiracy.
Korchevsky appeared without a lawyer in federal court in
Philadelphia. He was released on a $100,000 bond and told to
surrender his passport, but later on Tuesday, a judge in
Brooklyn stayed his release order, authorizing law enforcement
to keep him in custody until a bail hearing can be held in
Brooklyn.
A prosecutor told the court that Korchevsky was a flight
risk with $5 million at his disposal and that he had traveled
abroad 42 times since 2010. Korchevsky's wife told the judge
that 99 percent of her husband's travel was in his role as a
pastor.
The indictment made public in New Jersey charged Ivan
Turchynov, 27, and Oleksandr Ieremenko, 24, alleged hackers who
live in Ukraine; Pavel Dubovoy, 32, a trader from Ukraine; and
Arkadiy Dubovoy, 51, and his son Igor Dubovoy, 28, traders from
Georgia.
Arkadiy Dubovoy and Igor Dubovoy appeared in federal court
in Atlanta, while Momotok and Garkusha made court appearances in
nearby Gainesville. All four were scheduled to be in court again
on Thursday.
One indictment quotes online chats in which Ieremenko told
Turchynov on March 25, 2012, that he had "bruted" the log-in
credentials of 15 Business Wire employees, and told an
unidentified recipient in Russian on Oct. 10, 2012, that "I'm
hacking prnewswire.com."
SEC investigators found the traders by using technology that
identified both suspicious trading and relationships among
traders, White told reporters.
She said those charged "went to great lengths to evade
detection" and the SEC sorted through millions of traders,
thousands of earnings announcements and gigabytes of data on IP
addresses.
