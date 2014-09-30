Hackers face US charges for allegedly stealing Xbox, army technology

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Four members of a computer hacking ring were charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $100 million in Xbox technology, Apache helicopter training software and other intellectual property, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Two of the hackers pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday, the agency said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.