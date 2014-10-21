Russia ruled out as culprit in Chase cyber security breach, U.S. officials say

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The Russian government has
been ruled out as sponsor of a cyber attack on JPMorgan Chase &
Co disclosed in August, U.S. law enforcement officials
said on Monday.
Officials from the FBI and Secret Service told a news
conference at the Financial Services Roundtable in Washington
that authorities believe the attack was the work of
cybercriminals
Early news reports in August said that investigators feared
the attack was conducted on behalf of the Russian government as
retribution for economic sanctions imposed by the United
States.
"There is no indication this was the result of sanctions,"
said Joseph Demarest, assistant director of the FBI's cyber
division.
The bank has said the names and contact information of some
83 million customers were accessed, making it one of the largest
breaches to date based on the number of records compromised. Yet
there is no evidence that account numbers, passwords, user IDs,
birth dates or Social Security numbers had been stolen.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)