US lawmakers seek to end bulk NSA telephone records collection

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Democratic and Republican
U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday to end the
National Security Agency's bulk collection of Americans'
communication records and set other new controls on the
government's electronic eavesdropping programs.
The measure introduced by Democrats Ron Wyden, Mark Udall
and Richard Blumenthal, and Republican Rand Paul, is one of
several efforts making their way through Congress to rein in
sweeping surveillance programs.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is holding a public
hearing on Thursday when the panel's leaders are expected to
discuss their surveillance reforms, the Senate Judiciary
Committee is addressing the issue and several members of the
House of Representatives have also introduced legislation.
"The disclosures over the last 100 days have caused a sea
change in the way the public views the surveillance system,"
said Wyden, a leading congressional advocate for tighter privacy
controls, told a news conference.
The surveillance programs have come under intense scrutiny
since disclosures this spring by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden that the government collects far more
Internet and telephone data than previously known.
The legislation introduced on Wednesday combines several
surveillance reforms that legislators had introduced separately.
Besides banning the bulk collection of Americans' records,
it would create the position of "constitutional advocate" to
represent the public in the secret Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court that oversees the eavesdropping programs.
And it would let Americans affected by the eavesdropping sue
for damages in U.S. courts and allow companies to disclose more
information about cooperation with government surveillance.
"These reforms are the right thing to do, but they are also
essential to the public believing that the system is complying
with the law," Blumenthal said.
Many members of Congress staunchly defend the surveillance
programs as an essential defense against terrorist attacks, but
support for change has been growing.
In a 217-205 vote in July, the House narrowly defeated an
amendment to an appropriations bill that would have sharply
limited the NSA's ability to collect electronic information.
The strong support for the amendment - bolstered by an
unlikely alliance of liberal Democrats and libertarian
Republicans - surprised many congressional observers because
House leaders and members of the Intelligence Committee had
strongly opposed it.
Given the level of dissent - and widespread public concern -
lawmakers said they expected some reforms would be included in
the National Defense Authorization Act, which Congress is due to
pass late this year to authorize Defense Department programs.