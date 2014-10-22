INSIGHT-U.S. government probes medical devices for possible cyber flaws

| BOSTON
BOSTON Oct 22 The U.S. Department of Homeland
Security is investigating about two dozen cases of suspected
cybersecurity flaws in medical devices and hospital equipment
that officials fear could be exploited by hackers, a senior
official at the agency told Reuters.
The products under review by the agency's Industrial Control
Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team, or ICS-CERT, include an
infusion pump from Hospira Inc and implantable heart
devices from Medtronic Inc and St Jude Medical Inc
, according to other people familiar with the cases, who
asked not to be identified because the probes are confidential.
These people said they do not know of any instances of
hackers attacking patients through these devices, so the cyber
threat should not be overstated. Still, the agency is concerned
that malicious actors may try to gain control of the devices
remotely and create problems, such as instructing an infusion
pump to overdose a patient with drugs, or forcing a heart
implant to deliver a deadly jolt of electricity, the sources
said.
The senior DHS official said the agency is working with
manufacturers to identify and repair software coding bugs and
other vulnerabilities that hackers can potentially use to expose
confidential data or attack hospital equipment. He declined to
name the companies.
"These are the things that shows like 'Homeland' are built
from," said the official, referring to the U.S. television spy
drama in which the fictional vice president of the United States
is killed by a cyber attack on his pacemaker.
"It isn't out of the realm of the possible to cause severe
injury or death," said the official, who did not want to be
identified due to the sensitive nature of his work.
Hospira, Medtronic and St Jude Medical declined to comment
on the DHS investigations. All three companies said they take
cybersecurity seriously and have made changes to improve product
safety, but declined to give details.
CONNECTED DEVICES
ICS-CERT's mandate is to help protect critical U.S.
infrastructure from cyber threats, whether they are introduced
through human error, virus infections, or through attacks by
criminals or extremists.
According to the senior DHS official, the agency started
examining healthcare equipment about two years ago, when
cybersecurity researchers were becoming more interested in
medical devices that increasingly contained computer chips,
software, wireless technology and Internet connectivity, making
them more susceptible to hacking.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which regulates the
sale of medical devices, recently released guidelines for
manufacturers and healthcare providers to better secure medical
devices and is holding its first public conference on the topic
this week.
"The conventional wisdom in the past was that products only
had to be protected from unintentional threats. Now they also
have to be protected from intentional threats too," said William
Maisel, chief scientist at the FDA's Center for Devices and
Radiological Health. He declined to comment on the DHS reviews.
The senior DHS official said the two dozen cases currently
under investigation cover a wide range of equipment, including
medical imaging equipment and hospital networking systems. A DHS
review does not imply the government thinks a company has done
anything wrong - it means the agency is looking into a suspected
vulnerability to try to help rectify it.
One of the cases involves an alleged vulnerability in a type
of infusion pump, a piece of hospital equipment that delivers
medication directly into a patient's bloodstream. Private
cybersecurity researcher Billy Rios said he discovered the
alleged bug but declined to identify the manufacturer of the
pump. Two people familiar with his research said the
manufacturer was Hospira.
Rios said he wrote a program that could remotely force
multiple pumps to dose patients with potentially lethal amounts
of drugs. He submitted his analysis to the DHS.
"This is a issue that is going to be extremely difficult to
patch," said Rios, a former Marine platoon commander who has
worked for several Silicon Valley technology firms and recently
founded security startup Laconicly.
Reuters was not able to independently review his research or
identify the type of pump Rios studied from Hospira's line,
which includes multiple models.
Hospira spokeswoman Tareta Adams, while declining to comment
on specifics, said the company is working to improve the
security of its products.
"Hospira has implemented software adjustments, distributed
customer communications and made a commitment to evaluate other
changes going forward, while ensuring we are not adversely
impacting the ability of our devices to meet hospital and
patient needs, and maintain compliance with FDA product
requirements," Adams said in the statement.
MORE AWARENESS
Hospital security officers say there is increasing awareness
about cyber threats, and medical centers around the country have
been shoring up networks to better defend against hackers.
At the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, all
medical devices will soon need to be tested to make sure they
meet security standards before they can be put on the hospital's
network, according to Lessley Stoltenberg, the center's chief
information security officer.
"I'm pretty concerned," said Stoltenberg. "Coming out of the
block, medical devices don't really have security built into
them."
The DHS is also reviewing suspected vulnerabilities in
implantable heart devices from Medtronic and St Jude Medical,
according to two people familiar with the matter.
They said the probe was based in part on research by Barnaby
Jack, a well-known hacker who died in July 2013. Jack had said
he could hack into wireless communications systems that link
implanted pacemakers and defibrillators with bedside monitors.
Medtronic spokeswoman Marie Yarroll said in an email that
the company has "made changes to enhance the security" of its
implantable cardiac devices, but declined to give specifics "in
the interest of patient safety."
St. Jude Medical spokeswoman Candace Steele Flippin also
declined to discuss specific products but said the company has
"an ongoing program to perform extensive security testing on our
medical devices and networked equipment. If a risk is
identified, we will issue patches for any known issues."
CHENEY'S DEFIBRILLATOR
Experts said it is important that security vulnerabilities
in medical devices are exposed so manufacturers can fix them,
but many said there was no need for patients to panic.
"It's very easy to sort of sensationalize these problems,"
said Kevin Fu, who runs the Archimedes Research Center for
Medical Device Security at the University of Michigan.
Still, worries about cybersecurity have made some
individuals wary of medical devices with wireless and Internet
connections.
In 2007, then-U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney ordered some
of the wireless features to be disabled on his defibrillator due
to security concerns. When asked if he would recommend other
patients do the same, Cheney said not necessarily.
"You've got to look at all eventualities and do whatever you
have to safeguard the capabilities of the individual," Cheney
told Reuters on Tuesday. "In terms of how it would affect
others, I think the president and vice president are in
relatively unique circumstances."
Cyber researcher Jay Radcliffe used to be among the hundreds
of thousands of diabetics relying on computerized insulin pumps.
He said he stopped using his Medtronic pump after he found that
he could hack into its wireless communications system and
potentially dump fatal doses of insulin into his body.
"I don't feel safe wearing these devices," said Radcliffe,
who works for Rapid7, a security software maker. "It's better
for me to stick myself with a needle."
Medtronic said it has made security improvements to its
insulin pumps, though the company declined to give specifics.
George Grunberger, who has led the insulin pump management
task force of the American Association of Clinical
Endocrynologists, said he believes the benefits of pumps far
outweigh any cyber risks, so he would not advise patients to
follow Radcliffe's example.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Tiffany Wu)