公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 02:03 BJT

FBI investigating Newsweek Twitter hack that threatened Obamas -White House

WASHINGTON Feb 10 The FBI is investigating a hack into U.S. magazine Newsweek's Twitter account that resulted in posted threats against the Obama family, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said onTuesday. (Reporting By Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards)

