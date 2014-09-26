版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 27日 星期六 05:22 BJT

Oracle warns more than 30 products vulnerable to 'Shellshock'

BOSTON, Sept 26 Oracle Corp warned customers on Friday that more than 30 products are vulnerable to the "Shellshock" bug, including its high-end Exadata computer systems.

Oracle said it has only prepared fixes to address the Shellshock vulnerability in two products, the Oracle Linux and Solaris operating systems. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)
