Spying program leaked by Snowden is tied to campaign in many countries

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 A program used by U.S. and
British spies to record computer keystrokes was part of
sophisticated hacking operations in more than a dozen countries,
security experts said on Tuesday, after former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden reportedly leaked the source code for the
program.
On Tuesday, researchers at security software firm Kaspersky
Lab said that much of that code, published this month by German
magazine Spiegel, matched what they previously found in machines
infected by Regin, a major suite of spying tools exposed in
November.
Lead Kaspersky researcher Costin Raiu said that the
keylogging program, called Qwerty, would work only with Regin,
and that it appeared several Western countries' spies had been
using Regin over the course of a decade.
"Multiple attacker groups are using the Regin platform,
which is a new conclusion for us," Raiu told Reuters.
Spiegel and other publications reported earlier that Regin
had been used in the hacking of Belgian telecommunications
provider Belgacom, which slides provided by Snowden said was
targeted to enable spying on mobile phones in Europe.
Overall, the malicious software has been discovered at more
than two dozen sites in 14 countries, including Russia, India,
Germany and Brazil. Targets included government agencies,
financial institutions and multilateral bodies.
The NSA did not respond to a request for comment. After past
Snowden disclosures, it has avoided discussing specific
operations but said it complies with U.S. law, which allows
broad surveillance overseas.
The new findings suggest that Regin was a platform for
spying operations that was shared among the so-called Five
Eyes-the United States, United Kingdom, Canada Australia, and
New Zealand.
In its own November report on Regin, top U.S. antivirus
company Symantec Corp said it was extraordinarily well
disguised, and that even when traces were found it was difficult
to know the purpose. Like some other top-tier spying programs,
Regin has different modules that can be installed to achieve
different ends.
Symantec said it found victims in the telecom industry as
well as energy, airline and research concerns.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Christian Plumb)