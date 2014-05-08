Texas police arrest man linked to Target data breach -report

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
SAN FRANCISCO May 7 Texas police have arrested a man named Guo Xing Chen they say is linked to the devastating data breach at No. 3 U.S. retail chain Target Corp last year, USA Today cited a state criminal complaint as saying on Wednesday.
"It is also believed Chen is involved in a large-scale credit breach believed to be in excess of $70 million according to investigators from the Target Corporation," the newspaper cited an arrest affidavit as saying.
The cyber-attack on Target was the second-largest cybersecurity breach at a U.S. retailer. It dented the company's profits, shook consumer confidence, prompted congressional hearings and helped lead to the removal of Chairman and Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel this week. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering