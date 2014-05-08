UPDATE 1-Man nabbed by Texas police not linked to Target data breach probe -source

(Adds confirmation by police department)
May 7 A man arrested by Texas police over his
alleged involvement in the devastating data breach at No. 3 U.S.
retail chain Target Corp last year was in fact picked up
in a "street-level arrest" unrelated to a broader federal
investigation into the matter, a law enforcement official told
Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday, USA Today and local TV station KVUE
reported that Texas police arrested Guo Xing Chen, saying he was
"involved in a large-scale credit breach believed to be in
excess of $70 million according to investigators from the Target
Corporation."
"This appears to be strictly a street level arrest that is
not tied to the larger breach investigation," the official, who
is familiar with the Secret Service investigation into the
Target breach, said on condition of anonymity.
"These credit card numbers could have come from a variety of
sources."
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder referred requests for
comment to law enforcement officials. The Secret Service, which
has investigated the incident, was not immediately available for
comment.
The cyber-attack on Target over the holidays dented the
company's profits, shook consumer confidence, prompted
congressional hearings and helped lead to the removal of
Chairman and Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel this week.
Some 40 million payment card records were stolen, along with
70 million other records of customer information, including
addresses and telephone numbers.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco and Jim Finkle
in Boston; Editing by Eric Walsh and Ken Wills)