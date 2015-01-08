U.S. lawmaker to revive cyber information-sharing bill -report

WASHINGTON Jan 8 A Democrat in the House of
Representatives plans on Friday to re-introduce a bill aiming to
streamline how companies and the government share information on
cyber threats, Washington newspaper The Hill reported on
Thursday.
Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland told The Hill in an
interview that he planned to reintroduce the legislation, which
he co-authored last year with former House Intelligence
Committee Chairman Representative Michael Rogers, a Republican
from Michigan who retired from Congress.
Ruppersberger's spokeswoman on Thursday did not respond to
an inquiry about the bill, known as the Cyber Intelligence
Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA).
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives last year
for the second time passed that legislation, but efforts fizzled
in the Democrat-controlled Senate, where Intelligence Committee
leaders also unsuccessfully introduced a cybersecurity bill.
Though CISPA's prospects remain unclear, the re-introduction
of cybersecurity information-sharing legislation would kick off
a new effort to codify how companies and the government should
interact in the face of a cyber threat or attack.
It would come on the heels of a crippling cyberattack on
Sony Pictures Entertainment film studio that
precipitated online leaks of unreleased movies and emails that
caused embarrassment to executives and Hollywood personalities.
Republicans this year control both chambers of Congress and
could use their majority to pass CISPA, though the White House
had in the past threatened to veto this legislation over privacy
concerns.
The debate over cybersecurity legislation has been
complicated by revelations last year by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden about the scope of U.S.
government surveillance programs.
