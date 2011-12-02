Cybersecurity bill approved by U.S. House panel

* Would expand Pentagon pilot with contractors, ISPs
* Bill amended to answer privacy concerns
* Approved 17-1 by select intelligence committee
* No similar measure currently proposed in the Senate
Dec 1 A bill to let U.S. spy agencies share
intelligence on cyber threats with private companies was backed
by a House of Representatives intelligence panel on Thursday.
In a 17-1 vote, the Permanent Select Committee on
Intelligence approved the legislation that would expand a pilot
Pentagon program for sharing classified and sensitive threat
information with defense contractors and their Internet service
providers.
Under the measure, a longer list of companies would be
eligible for access to classified data from the National
Security Agency and other agencies.
The bill was amended to expand privacy protections for data
that companies give the government, including, potentially,
data that Internet providers give about their customers. That
data could be used only for cyber or national security,
according to the amendment.
Some critics have worried that this type of sharing
arrangement amounts to government surveillance of private
data.
The government would also be barred from searching
collected data except to secure cyber networks from attack.
"Through hard work and compromise we have struck a delicate
balance that provides strong protections for privacy and civil
liberties, while still enabling effective cyber threat sharing
and providing clear authority for the private sector to defend
its own networks," Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the
committee, said in a statement.
There has been widespread and growing concern about
incursions into U.S. networks by hackers determined to steal
everything from state secrets to credit card numbers.
Defense contractors like Lockheed Martin Corp have
been among the high-profile victims of cyber attacks. Others
include Google and Citigroup .
Sponsors of the bill envision, for example, that NSA would
share with Internet service providers information identifying
specific threats so that the ISP can then block traffic to
customers from that source.
Internet service providers and other companies have long
complained that they give information to the U.S. government
about potential cyber threats but often do not find it a
two-way street. They say the government has been reluctant to
reciprocate because the information is either classified or
part of an investigation linked to a potential prosecution.
It was not immediately clear how the legislation would fare
in either the Republican-controlled House or the
Democratic-controlled Senate.