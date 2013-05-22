FEATURE-'Irrational' hackers are growing U.S. security fear

* Aging control systems vulnerable to attack-experts
* Infrastructure malfunctions loom as hackers probe networks
* U.S. power grid target of daily cyber attacks
By Jim Finkle
May 22 Cybersecurity researcher HD Moore
discovered he could use the Internet to access the controls of
some 30 pipeline sensors around the country that were not
password protected.
A hacking expert who helps companies uncover network
vulnerabilities, Moore said he found the sensors last month
while analyzing information in huge, publicly available
databases of Internet-connected devices.
"We know that systems are exposed and vulnerable. We don't
know what the impact would be if somebody actually tried to
exploit them," said Moore, chief research officer at the
security firm Rapid7.
U.S. national security experts used to take comfort in the
belief that "rational" super powers like China or Russia were
their main adversaries in cyber space. These countries may have
the ability to destroy critical U.S. infrastructure with the
click of a mouse, but they are unlikely to do so, in part
because they fear Washington would retaliate.
Now, concerns are growing that "irrational" cyber actors -
such as extremist groups, rogue nations or hacker activists -
are infiltrating U.S. systems to hunt for security gaps like the
one uncovered by Moore. These adversaries may not be as
resourceful, but like Timothy McVeigh's bombing of an Oklahoma
federal building in 1995, it is the element of surprise that is
as concerning.
Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff
said he was worried the first destructive cyber attack on U.S.
soil might resemble the Boston Marathon bombings in the sense
that the suspects were not on the government's radar.
"You are going to get relatively modest-scale, impact
attacks from all kinds of folks - hactivists, criminals,
whatever," Chertoff said at the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit
last week. "Are they going to take down critical infrastructure?
They might."
Emerging cyber actors that security experts say they are
most concerned about include Iran, believed to be behind the
ongoing assaults on U.S. banking websites, as
well as a devastating attack on some 30,000 PCs at Saudi
Arabia's national oil company last year.
North Korea is also quickly gaining cyber skills, experts
say, after hackers took down three South Korean broadcasters and
two major banks in March.
Another emerging actor is the Syrian Electronic Army, an
activist group that has claimed responsibility for hacking the
Twitter accounts of major Western media outlets, such as the
Associated Press last month, when its hackers sent a fake tweet
about explosions at the White House that briefly sent U.S.
stocks plunging.
UNRELENTING ATTACKS
The U.S. power grid is the target of daily attempted cyber
attacks, according to a report by California Representative
Henry Waxman and Massachusetts Representative Ed Markey released
at the House Energy and Commerce Committee's cybersecurity
hearing on Tuesday.
More than a dozen utilities report daily, constant or
frequent attempted attacks, ranging from unfriendly probes to
malware infection, according to the report. (To read the report,
see)
Gerry Cauley, chief executive of the North American Electric
Reliability Corp, told the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit that
computer viruses have been found in the power grid that could be
used to deliver malicious software to damage plants. NERC is a
non-profit agency that oversees and ensures the reliability of
bulk power system in the region.
Experts say that with so many unknown hackers trying to
infiltrate U.S. industrial control systems, they fear someone
somewhere - perhaps even an amateur - will intentionally or
unintentionally cause damage to power generators, chemical
plants, dams or other critical infrastructure.
"Even if you don't know how things actually work, you can
still wreak havoc by crashing a device," said Ruben Santamarta,
a senior security consultant with IOActive. "Probably in the
near future we may face an incident of this type, where the
attackers will not even know what they are doing."
Santamarta has identified hundreds of Internet-facing
control systems -- on the grid, at water treatment facilities
and heating and ventilation systems for buildings including
hospitals. He has also uncovered bugs built into industrial
control equipment.
The Department of Homeland Security's Industrial Control
Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team, known as ICS-CERT, last
week warned of a flaw that Santamarta found in equipment from
Germany's TURCK, which is used by manufacturers and agriculture
firms in the United States, Europe and Asia.
The agency said attackers with "low" hacking skills could
exploit the flaw, letting them remotely halt industrial
processes. It advised customers to install a patch that would
protect them against such attacks.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told a
Senate committee in March that "less advanced, but highly
motivated actors" could access some poorly protected control
systems. They might cause "significant" damage, he warned, due
to unexpected system configurations, mistakes and spillovers
that could occur between nodes in networks.
'A MATTER OF TIME'
ICS-CERT posts dozens of alerts and advisories about
vulnerabilities in industrial control systems on its website
each year. Companies whose products were named in their alerts
include General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc
, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric SA
and Siemens AG.
Dale Peterson, CEO of industrial controls systems security
firm Digital Bond, said infrastructure control systems are
highly vulnerable to cyber attacks because designers did not
take security into consideration when they developed the
technology.
While hackers have yet to launch a destructive attack on
U.S. infrastructure, plenty have the skills to do so. "I would
say it is only because no one has wanted to do it," said
Peterson, who began his career as a code breaker with the
National Security Agency.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said
terrorists are among the groups looking to acquire the
capability to launch a cyber attack on U.S. infrastructure, but
he believes they do not yet have that ability.
"You get the right person with the right capability
committed to this and it's a game changer," Rogers told the
Summit. "My concern is it's just a matter of time.'
Eric Cornelius, a former ICS-CERT official, said that
operators in critical sectors including power, water, oil and
gas sometimes do not implement security fixes recommended by
equipment and software manufacturers in a timely manner because
they need to take plants off line to do so and cannot afford the
downtime.
Some plants lack sufficient security staff and technology to
protect networks because they don't have adequate funds, said
Cornelius, director of critical infrastructure for Cylance Inc.
A relatively unsophisticated hacker whose goal was to probe
a network could unintentionally damage a system because aging
networks are fragile and extremely sensitive, he said.
"That leaves these control systems insecure," he said.