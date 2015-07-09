Lockheed says trying to assess impact of U.S. hack on its workers

WASHINGTON, July 9 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the Pentagon's top supplier, on Thursday said it was trying to
assess the impact on its workers from a massive breach of U.S.
personnel and security clearance records held by the U.S. Office
of Personnel Management.
The government agency on Thursday said the stolen data
included Social Security numbers and other sensitive information
on 21.5 million people who have undergone background checks for
security clearances, millions more than previously reported.
"Our cyber and counterintelligence teams have been in
constant contact with several government agencies to determine
the impact to our employees," Lockheed spokesman Steve Field
told Reuters. He said employees were being encouraged to
participate in credit monitoring services and increase their
vigilance as result of the incident. Field declined comment on
how many Lockheed employees were affected.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)