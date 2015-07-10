UPDATE 2-U.S personnel agency chief resigns over massive data breach

(New throughout)
By Mark Hosenball and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. Office of Personnel
Management chief Katherine Archuleta resigned on Friday, a day
after the Obama administration said massive computer hacks at
the government agency had put the personal data of more than 21
million people at risk.
The White House, facing harsh criticism from Republicans in
Congress, said Archuleta had stepped down and that OPM was
stepping up cyber security measures, such as limiting the number
of "privileged users" of computer data.
"I conveyed to the president that I believe it is best for
me to step aside and allow new leadership to step in," Archuleta
said in a statement.
The latest hacking revelation at OPM is in addition to one
affecting data about 4.2 million current and former federal
workers that was stolen in what the OPM called a "separate but
related" hacking incident.
Because many of the same people were affected by both hacks
the total comes to 22.1 million people. That means almost 7
percent of the U.S. population was susceptible to personal data
theft in one of the most damaging cyber security breaches ever.
Beth Cobert, currently working in the White House budget
office, will assume the role of acting director of the personnel
office. Archuleta's resignation will be effective at the end of
Friday, the White House said.
Her departure was not expected to solve the agency's
technological problems, but congressional overseers said it was
a step in that direction.
Social Security numbers and other sensitive information was
stolen from OPM databases in the sweeping computer intrusions.
The United States has identified China as the leading
suspect in the hacking of the U.S. government agency, but
China's Foreign Ministry has dismissed that as "absurd logic."
Archuleta's departure comes a day after House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, issued a
statement saying that he had "no confidence" in OPM's current
leadership.
On Friday, Boehner, citing chronic problems at the Veterans
Administration that led to the resignation of Secretary Eric
Shinseki last year, said "a change in personnel does not always
lead to real change" and Obama must "repair" the problem at OPM.
Archuleta, who was a high-ranking official in Obama's 2012
re-election campaign, also was criticized by some Democrats.
Senator Mark Warner on Thursday accused her of a "slow and
uneven response" to the data breach.
Obama appointed Archuleta to the top OPM job in May 2013 and
she was sworn in the following November, becoming the first
Latina to head the federal agency.
The computer hacks at OPM, coupled with computer glitches
this week that disrupted operations at both the New York Stock
Exchange and United Airlines, have raised serious concerns in
Congress that the federal government needs to do more to improve
and safeguard computer systems.
