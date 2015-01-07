Intelligence director calls Sony attack most serious against U.S.

BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on Wednesday the recent cyber attack against Sony Pictures, which Washington has blamed on North Korea, is the most serious such attack ever against U.S. interests.
Clapper said the private sector needs to patch software holes and segment data to protect against further attacks. He also said the cyber threat from Russia is particularly sophisticated. (Reporting by Emily Flitter and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
* Karyopharm reports first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent progress
* Apricus Biosciences announces the initiation of vitaros drug-device human factors study