Cyber ring stole secrets for gaming U.S. stock market -FireEye

| BOSTON
BOSTON Dec 1 Security researchers say they have
uncovered a cyber espionage ring focused on stealing corporate
secrets for the purpose of gaming the stock market, in an
operation that has compromised sensitive data about dozens of
publicly held companies.
Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc, which disclosed the
operation on Monday, said that since the middle of last year,
the group has attacked email accounts at more than 100 firms,
most of them pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.
Victims also include firms in other sectors, as well as
corporate advisors including investment bankers, attorneys and
investor relations firms, according to FireEye.
The cybersecurity firm declined to identify the victims. It
said it did not know whether any trades were actually made based
on the stolen data.
Still, FireEye Threat Intelligence Manager Jen Weedon said
the hackers only targeted people with access to highly insider
data that could be used to profit on trades before that data was
made public.
They sought data that included drafts of U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filings, documents on merger activity,
discussions of legal cases, board planning documents and medical
research results, she said.
"They are pursuing sensitive information that would give
them privileged insight into stock market dynamics," Weedon
said.
The victims ranged from small to large cap corporations.
Most are in the United States and trade on the New York Stock
Exchange or Nasdaq, she said.
An FBI spokesman declined comment on the group, which
FireEye said it reported to the bureau.
The security firm designated it as FIN4 because it is number
4 among the large, advanced financially motivated groups tracked
by FireEye.
The hackers don't infect the PCs of their victims. Instead
they steal passwords to email accounts, then use them to access
those accounts via the Internet, according to FireEye.
They expand their networks by posing as users of compromised
accounts, sending phishing emails to associates, Weedon said.
FireEye has not identified the hackers or located them
because they hide their tracks using Tor, a service for making
the location of Internet users anonymous.
FireEye said it believes they are most likely based in the
United States, or maybe Western Europe, based on the language
they use in their phishing emails, Weedon said.
She said the firm is confident that FIN4 is not from China,
based on the content of their phishing emails and their other
techniques.
Researchers often look to China when assessing blame for
economically motivated cyber espionage. The United States has
accused the Chinese government of encouraging hackers to steal
corporate secrets, allegations that Beijing has denied, causing
tension between the two countries.
Weedon suspects the hackers were trained at Western
investment banks, giving them the know-how to identify their
targets and draft convincing phishing emails.
"They are applying their knowledge of how the investment
banking community works," Weedon said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)