MOVES-Clive Adamson, Paul Coby to join CYBG as independent directors

May 19 UK-based independent banking group CYBG Plc appointed Clive Adamson and Paul Coby independent non-executive directors.

They will also join the boards of its CYB Investments Ltd and Clydesdale Bank Plc divisions, CYBG said.

Adamson will also be a part of Clydesdale Bank's risk and audit committees.

Adamson, who will join the boards on July 1, is currently a non-executive director at Ashmore Group Plc, the Prudential Assurance Co Ltd and J.P. Morgan International Bank Ltd.

Coby, who joins the boards on June 1, is currently information technology director at John Lewis Plc. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)