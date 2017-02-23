UPDATE 1-Cyclacel's leukemia drug for elderly patients fails in key study

(Adds details, shares)
Feb 23 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its lead experimental drug did not help elderly patients
with acute myeloid leukemia live longer in a late-stage study.
The drug developer's stock was down about 19 percent in
light premarket trading on Thursday.
The treatment, sapacitabine, was tested on patients aged 70
years or more who are not candidates for chemotherapy or have
refused it, Cyclacel said.
An improvement in remission rates - a secondary goal - was
there for patients who had discontinued therapy at the time of
analysis, the company added.
Cyclacel said it was going to reevaluate its continued
investment in sapacitabine for blood cancer.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)