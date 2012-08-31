Cycling-Hamilton to repeat Armstrong doping claims in book

Aug 30 Less than two weeks after Lance Armstrong
was handed a lifetime ban by the United States Anti-Doping
Agency (USADA), fellow American cyclist Tyler Hamilton will
describe their alleged drug cheating together in a book.
Hamilton, who was officially stripped of his Athens 2004
time trial gold medal by the International Olympic Committee
earlier this month, will replicate claims he made about
Armstrong last year in a book to be published on Sept. 5.
Described by publishers as a "tell-all" look at the world of
professional cycling, "The Secret Race" will cover Hamilton's
battle with clinical depression and the story of "his
complicated relationship with Lance Armstrong".
Hamilton, who rode with Armstrong on the U.S. Postal Service
team, will repeat allegations he made in a 2011 interview with
"60 Minutes" that the Americans injected themselves with
blood-boosters during the 1999 Tour de France, which Armstrong
won.
"(Armstrong) took what we all took... there was EPO
(erythropoietin)... testosterone... a blood transfusion,"
Hamilton said in that interview.
"I saw (EPO) in his refrigerator. I saw him inject it more
than one time, like we all did, like I did many, many times."
Armstrong, who was stripped of his record seven Tour de
France wins by USADA on Aug. 24, has always denied taking banned
substances but has repeatedly had to fend off accusations
despite having never failed a drugs test.
The 40-year-old has been one of the most successful and
controversial cyclists of all time, returning to the sport after
beating cancer to win the Tour de France seven straight times,
from 1999 to 2005.
POLARIZING FIGURE
However, Armstrong is one of the sporting world's most
polarizing figures and has made many enemies throughout his
career, with several of his former team mates and colleagues
allegedly ready to testify that he doped.
Former team mate and deposed Tour de France winner Floyd
Landis accused Armstrong in 2010 of using performance-enhancing
drugs and teaching others how to avoid being caught.
Armstrong's agent, Bill Stapleton, could not be reached for
comment on Thursday about Hamilton's book, "The Secret Race:
Inside the Hidden World of the Tour de France: Doping,
Cover-ups, and Winning at All Costs".
Hamilton was a support rider of Armstrong's at the U.S.
Postal Service team for his first three Tour de France
victories.
In 2004, Hamilton won the time-trial at the Athens Olympics
and was allowed to keep his medal after testing positive for
blood doping because the laboratory accidently destroyed his B
sample by deep freezing it.
The following year, Hamilton tested positive for a blood
transfusion and was banned for two years.
In 2006 he was linked to the Spanish doping scandal dubbed
"Operation Puerto" before testing positive for steroids three
years later. He was given an eight-year ban after he said he had
taken an over-the-counter treatment for depression.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Nick Mulvenney)