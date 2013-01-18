TAKE A LOOK-Lance Armstrong admits to doping

UPDATE 1-Brazil police arrest former head of national water sports association
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
Lance Armstrong finally confessed to using performance enhancing drugs during his cycling career in an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. LATEST NEWS > Armstrong finally admits to doping > Incredulous Oprah sheds trademark warmth of Armstrong > Armstrong must now confess under oath: USADA > Disappointed Livestrong still grateful to Armstrong > Doping admission could cost Armstrong millions, say lawyers > In Armstrong's Austin, beer-fueled disappointment > Andreu says Armstrong missed a shot at redemption > WADA slams UCI ahead of Armstrong interview > Armstrong faces tough climb to redemption: marketing experts > Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze medal > Oprah's task: Turn Armstrong audience into regular OWN views > Pound expects no apologies from Armstrong > For Armstrong, legal headaches could worsen > Armstrong admission could see sport dropped from Olympics FACTBOX > Performance enhancing drugs used in sports (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 Brazilian federal police arrested five people on Thursday for the alleged embezzlement of up to 40 million reais ($13 million) in public funds to benefit the country's water sports association.
MELBOURNE, April 6 Having come back from two years ruined by injuries, the tears flowed freely for Sally Pearson after the former Olympic 100m hurdles champion booked her ticket to the world championships.