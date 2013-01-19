TAKE A LOOK-Lance Armstrong admits to doping

Lance Armstrong finally confessed to using performance enhancing drugs during his cycling
career in a two-part interview with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
LATEST NEWS
> Lifetime ban is 'death penalty' says Armstrong
> Armstrong's mask slips as he reveals toll on family
> Armstrong hopes lifetime ban will be lifted
> Armstrong biopic in the works
> Whitney Houston's family outdrew Armstrong on OWN
> I empathise but don't sympathise with Armstrong - Millar
> Reform needed to reassure sponsors after Armstrong
> WADA chief dismisses Armstrong's "clean after 2005" claim
> UCI welcomes Armstrong's truth commission offer
> Armstrong's 'dark episode' is sad day for sport - IOC
> Armstrong joins disgraced sprint duo in hall of infamy
> Armstrong finally admits to doping
> Incredulous Oprah sheds trademark warmth of Armstrong
> Armstrong must now confess under oath: USADA
> Disappointed Livestrong still grateful to Armstrong
> Doping admission could cost Armstrong millions, say lawyers
> In Armstrong's Austin, beer-fueled disappointment
> Andreu says Armstrong missed a shot at redemption
> WADA slams UCI ahead of Armstrong interview
> Armstrong faces tough climb to redemption: marketing experts
> Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze medal
> Oprah's task: Turn Armstrong audience into regular OWN views
> Pound expects no apologies from Armstrong
> For Armstrong, legal headaches could worsen
> Armstrong admission could see sport dropped from Olympics
FACTBOXES
> Performance enhancing drugs used in sports
> Reaction to Lance Armstrong's doping admission
(Compiled by Peter Rutherford)