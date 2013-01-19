版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2013年 1月 19日 星期六 14:25 BJT

TAKE A LOOK-Lance Armstrong admits to doping

Lance Armstrong finally confessed to using performance enhancing drugs during his cycling
career in a two-part interview with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

 LATEST NEWS
> Lifetime ban is 'death penalty' says Armstrong                 
> Armstrong's mask slips as he reveals toll on family            
> Armstrong hopes lifetime ban will be lifted                    
> Armstrong biopic in the works                                  
> Whitney Houston's family outdrew Armstrong on OWN              
> I empathise but don't sympathise with Armstrong - Millar       
> Reform needed to reassure sponsors after Armstrong             
> WADA chief dismisses Armstrong's "clean after 2005" claim      
> UCI welcomes Armstrong's truth commission offer                
> Armstrong's 'dark episode' is sad day for sport - IOC          
> Armstrong joins disgraced sprint duo in hall of infamy         
> Armstrong finally admits to doping                             
> Incredulous Oprah sheds trademark warmth of Armstrong          
> Armstrong must now confess under oath: USADA                   
> Disappointed Livestrong still grateful to Armstrong            
> Doping admission could cost Armstrong millions, say lawyers    
> In Armstrong's Austin, beer-fueled disappointment              
> Andreu says Armstrong missed a shot at redemption              
> WADA slams UCI ahead of Armstrong interview                    
> Armstrong faces tough climb to redemption: marketing experts   
> Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze medal                        
> Oprah's task: Turn Armstrong audience into regular OWN views   
> Pound expects no apologies from Armstrong                      
> For Armstrong, legal headaches could worsen                    
> Armstrong admission could see sport dropped from Olympics      
   
 FACTBOXES
> Performance enhancing drugs used in sports                     
> Reaction to Lance Armstrong's doping admission                 

    
 

 (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐