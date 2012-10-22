Cycling-Backer Oakley drops Armstrong over doping scandal

LONDON Oct 22 Sunglasses maker Oakley has become the latest sponsor to drop cyclist Lance Armstrong over a doping scandal that has seen him stripped of his seven Tour de France titles.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) had earlier on Monday ratified the United States Anti-Doping Agency's sanctions against the American, banning him for life.

"Based on (the) UCI's decision today and the overwhelming evidence that USADA presented, Oakley has severed its longstanding relationship with Lance Armstrong, effective immediately," the company said in a statement.